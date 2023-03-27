Lamb Weston (LW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $101.68, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 0.21% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 6, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.98, up 34.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion, up 23.34% from the year-ago period.

LW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $4.96 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +87.98% and +21.04%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower within the past month. Lamb Weston is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lamb Weston's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.

Investors should also note that LW has a PEG ratio of 0.86 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.