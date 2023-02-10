Lamb Weston (LW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $99.27 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.17% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.18 billion, up 23.87% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.96 per share and revenue of $4.9 billion, which would represent changes of +90.38% and +19.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Lamb Weston currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Lamb Weston is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.78. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.75.

Also, we should mention that LW has a PEG ratio of 0.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Food - Miscellaneous stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.