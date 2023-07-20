Lamb Weston (LW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed the most recent trading day at $113.28, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the frozen foods supplier had lost 0.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.2%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 25, 2023. On that day, Lamb Weston is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 63.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, up 43.46% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.4% higher within the past month. Lamb Weston is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Lamb Weston's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.66. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.93, which means Lamb Weston is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that LW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.53. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Lamb Weston (LW)

