Lamb Weston (LW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $87.11 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.14% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.9%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Heading into today, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 3.53% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be January 5, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Lamb Weston to post earnings of $0.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.16 billion, up 15.15% from the year-ago period.

LW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.03 per share and revenue of $4.7 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.67% and +14.64%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lamb Weston is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lamb Weston is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.69. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.41.

We can also see that LW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.07. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.