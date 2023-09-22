Lamb Weston (LW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lamb Weston (LW) closed at $94.05, marking a -1.75% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the frozen foods supplier had gained 0.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.99%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lamb Weston as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 5, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 41.15% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion, which would represent changes of +12.39% and +41.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lamb Weston. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% higher within the past month. Lamb Weston is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Lamb Weston currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

Investors should also note that LW has a PEG ratio of 1.67 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamb Weston (LW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.