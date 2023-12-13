Lamb Weston (LW) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Lamb Weston (LW) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, LW broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Over the past four weeks, LW has gained 8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account LW's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting LW on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

