Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.24

The board of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of March to US$0.24. This takes the annual payment to 1.5% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Lamb Weston Holdings' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. Before this announcement, Lamb Weston Holdings was paying out 71% of earnings, but a comparatively small 75% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 60.6% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 51% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NYSE:LW Historic Dividend January 22nd 2022

Lamb Weston Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

Even though the company has been paying a consistent dividend for a while, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The first annual payment during the last 5 years was US$0.75 in 2017, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.98. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.5% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Unfortunately things aren't as good as they seem. Lamb Weston Holdings has seen earnings per share falling at 9.0% per year over the last five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Lamb Weston Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Lamb Weston Holdings will make a great income stock. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Lamb Weston Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

