Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.24

The board of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 4th of March to US$0.24. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

Lamb Weston Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, prior to this announcement, Lamb Weston Holdings' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 63.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 48% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Lamb Weston Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

NYSE:LW Historic Dividend January 8th 2022

It is great to see that Lamb Weston Holdings has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from US$0.75 to US$0.98. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.5% per annum over that time. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Lamb Weston Holdings' EPS has declined at around 9.0% a year. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Our Thoughts On Lamb Weston Holdings' Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Lamb Weston Holdings' payments are rock solid. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 4 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

