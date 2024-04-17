Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Price Target Decreased by 13.64% to 113.94

The average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) has been revised to 113.94 / share. This is an decrease of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 131.93 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 98.98 to a high of 138.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.85% from the latest reported closing price of 82.06 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.27%, a decrease of 1.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.41% to 145,221K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 0.73, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 5,785K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,278K shares, representing an increase of 8.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 10.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,553K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,547K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 4.62% over the last quarter.

Viking Global Investors holds 3,545K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,540K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,503K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 4.35% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,222K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,168K shares, representing an increase of 1.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 4.28% over the last quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.