Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Price Target Decreased by 13.99% to 55.83

The average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) has been revised to $55.83 / share. This is a decrease of 13.99% from the prior estimate of $64.91 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $46.46 to a high of $85.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 33.38% from the latest reported closing price of $41.86 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an decrease of 87 owner(s) or 6.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.18%, an increase of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 144,345K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,713K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,804K shares , representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 19.92% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 5,009K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,232K shares , representing a decrease of 44.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 25.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,526K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,515K shares , representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 13.01% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,006K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,965K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 12.67% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 3,617K shares representing 2.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,384K shares , representing an increase of 34.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 49.39% over the last quarter.

