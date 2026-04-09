Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Price Target Decreased by 11.37% to 49.28

The average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) has been revised to $49.28 / share. This is a decrease of 11.37% from the prior estimate of $55.60 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.17 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.43% from the latest reported closing price of $41.61 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 630 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an decrease of 545 owner(s) or 46.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.13%, an increase of 28.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.94% to 124,230K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 1.61, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,825K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,713K shares , representing an increase of 21.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 52.87% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,183K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 93.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 1,040.28% over the last quarter.

JANA Partners Management holds 5,009K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,528K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,507K shares , representing an increase of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 62.58% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,231K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,286K shares , representing a decrease of 1.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 26.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.