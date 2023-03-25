Lamb Weston Holdings (LW) Declares $0.28 Dividend

Lamb Weston Holdings said on March 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $100.19 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.12%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.93%, and the highest has been 1.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.21 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.70 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.34. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.59% Upside

As of March 25, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lamb Weston Holdings is $108.80. The forecasts range from a low of $91.91 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 8.59% from its latest reported closing price of $100.19.

The projected annual revenue for Lamb Weston Holdings is $4,874MM, an increase of 8.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lamb Weston Holdings. This is an increase of 151 owner(s) or 12.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LW is 0.35%, a decrease of 3.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.60% to 144,448K shares. The put/call ratio of LW is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 6,985K shares representing 4.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,635K shares, representing a decrease of 9.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LW by 23.73% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,364K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,300K shares, representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 8.25% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 3,569K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 5.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,325K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,258K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 8.57% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,974K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,820K shares, representing an increase of 5.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LW by 12.57% over the last quarter.

Lamb Weston Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lamb Weston is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world. For 70 years, Lamb Weston has led the industry in innovation, introducing inventive products that simplify back-of-house management for its customers and make things more delicious for their customers. From the fields where Lamb Weston potatoes are grown to proactive customer partnerships, Lamb Weston always strives for more and never settles. Because, when it looks at a potato, it sees possibilities.

