Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $146.1 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $175.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $1.46 billion from $1.25 billion last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $146.1 Mln. vs. $175.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.01 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.50 to $5.65 Full year revenue guidance: $6.54 - $6.60 Bln

