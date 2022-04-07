Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $106.6 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $66.1 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.6% to $955.0M from $895.8M last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $106.6 Mln. vs. $66.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.73 vs. $0.45 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q3): $955.0M vs. $895.8M last year.

