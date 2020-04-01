Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $111.4 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $141.4 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.4 million or $0.77 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $937.3 million from $926.8 million last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $113.4 Mln. vs. $140.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.77 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.93 -Revenue (Q3): $937.3 Mln vs. $926.8 Mln last year.

