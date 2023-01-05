Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Q2 Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $103.1 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $32.5 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $185.4 million or $1.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.7% to $1.28 billion from $1.01 billion last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $103.1 Mln. vs. $32.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.71 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.28 Bln vs. $1.01 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 - $4.00 Full year revenue guidance: $4.8 - $4.9 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.