Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Q1 Earnings Decline

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $89.3 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $115.7 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $871.5 million from $989.0 million last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $89.3 Mln. vs. $115.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.61 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.30 -Revenue (Q1): $871.5 Mln vs. $989.0 Mln last year.

