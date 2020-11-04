Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.23 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $67.23, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LW was $67.23, representing a -30.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.32 and a 72.12% increase over the 52 week low of $39.06.

LW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). LW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports LW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.3%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LW Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P Spin-Off ETF (CSD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RHS)

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CSD with an increase of 19.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LW at 6.94%.

