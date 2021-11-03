Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $56.72, the dividend yield is 1.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LW was $56.72, representing a -34.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.41 and a 4.69% increase over the 52 week low of $54.18.

LW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports LW's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -27.43%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lw Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.