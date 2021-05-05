Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.17% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $78.86, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LW was $78.86, representing a -8.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $86.41 and a 52.47% increase over the 52 week low of $51.72.

LW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.71. Zacks Investment Research reports LW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.1%, compared to an industry average of 13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

