Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.235 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.17% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LW was $77.84, representing a -19.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.32 and a 99.28% increase over the 52 week low of $39.06.

LW is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) and The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC). LW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports LW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -6.2%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LW as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers Fund (VEGI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VEGI with an increase of 26.29% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LW at 2.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.