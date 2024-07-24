News & Insights

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Reports Drop In Q4 Profit

July 24, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $129.6 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $498.8 million, or $3.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $113.7 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $1.61 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $129.6 Mln. vs. $498.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.89 vs. $3.40 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.61 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

