Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $119.9 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $129.6 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122.8 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.3% to $1.68 billion from $1.61 billion last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $119.9 Mln. vs. $129.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $1.68 Bln vs. $1.61 Bln last year.

