Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. Announces Fall In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $109.6 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $119.9 million, or $0.85 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $120.1 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6% to $1.770 billion from $1.676 billion last year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $109.6 Mln. vs. $119.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.79 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $1.770 Bln vs. $1.676 Bln last year.

Fiscal 2027 Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance: $2.95 to $3.25

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