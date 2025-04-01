LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $LW Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS ($LW) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,536,502,809 and earnings of $0.90 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LW stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM G JURGENSEN purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $316,349

ROBERT A NIBLOCK purchased 3,000 shares for an estimated $182,818

CHARLES A BLIXT purchased 1,200 shares for an estimated $75,900

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 347 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $LW stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LW stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LW in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 10/21/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LW forecast page.

LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LW recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $87.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Thomas Palmer from Coker Palmer set a target price of $90.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Peter Galbo from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $80.0 on 10/21/2024

on 10/21/2024 Andrew Lazar from Barclays set a target price of $87.0 on 10/18/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.