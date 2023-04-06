Lamb Weston Holdings Climbs On Q3 Profit Growth, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) shares are gaining more than 3 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a 64 percent increase in third-quarter profit, supported by a 31 percent increase in net sales.

The quarterly earnings surged to $175.1 million or $1.21 per share from $106.6 million or $0.73 per share in the prior year.

Third-quarter sales were $1.253 billion, up from $955 million a year ago.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company expects profit in a range of $639 to $664 million, and earnings per share are expected in a range of $4.42-$4.57. On an adjusted basis, earnings are expected to be in the range of $630 million to $655 million, with adjusted earnings per share of $4.35 to $4.50.

The outlook for fiscal 2023 net sales is in the range of $5.25 to $5.35 billion.

Currently, shares are at $107.61, up 3.31 percent from the previous close of $104.17 on a volume of 260,780.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.