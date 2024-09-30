Lamb Weston Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lamb Weston Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $546,250 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,173,430.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $70.0 for Lamb Weston Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lamb Weston Hldgs options trades today is 1971.1 with a total volume of 6,164.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lamb Weston Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.3 $5.0 $5.03 $65.00 $327.6K 2.5K 1.1K LW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $65.00 $289.1K 2.5K 1.1K LW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.0 $5.8 $5.8 $65.00 $244.8K 2.5K 237 LW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $65.00 $207.7K 149 237 LW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $62.50 $133.0K 159 350

About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by French fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two-thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single largest customer at 14% of fiscal 2024 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Where Is Lamb Weston Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,939,223, the price of LW is down -3.08% at $64.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lamb Weston Hldgs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $69.33333333333333.

* An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $68. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $75. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Hold rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

