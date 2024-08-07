Lamb Weston Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Lamb Weston Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 66% bullish and 0% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,000, and 8 calls, totaling $1,022,523.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $100.0 for Lamb Weston Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lamb Weston Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lamb Weston Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.3 $30.0 $30.3 $30.00 $251.4K 6.6K 287 LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $29.9 $28.5 $29.8 $30.00 $232.4K 6.6K 135 LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $3.9 $4.1 $65.00 $217.7K 597 1.1K LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $65.00 $140.0K 597 510 LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.8 $4.0 $65.00 $63.5K 597 160

About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by French fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two-thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single largest customer at 14% of fiscal 2024 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Where Is Lamb Weston Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 767,149, the price of LW is up 2.98% at $59.09. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $66.4.

An analyst from TD Cowen has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $61. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $60. An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $78. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs with a target price of $70. An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Lamb Weston Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.