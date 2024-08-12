Lamb Weston Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Lamb Weston Hldgs (NYSE:LW), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in LW often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Lamb Weston Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 70% bullish and 20% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $199,280, and 9 calls, totaling $1,417,612.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $30.0 to $52.5 for Lamb Weston Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lamb Weston Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lamb Weston Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $30.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Lamb Weston Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $31.1 $30.8 $30.8 $30.00 $648.5K 9.0K 136 LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.2 $30.1 $30.1 $30.00 $412.3K 9.0K 516 LW PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.8 $2.6 $2.65 $52.50 $199.2K 1.0K 752 LW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.1 $29.0 $30.1 $30.00 $75.2K 9.0K 669 LW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $30.8 $30.7 $30.7 $30.00 $67.5K 9.0K 102

About Lamb Weston Hldgs

Lamb Weston is North America's largest and the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, both by volume and value. The company's portfolio is anchored by French fries, but it also sells sweet potato fries, tater tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. Roughly two-thirds of revenue comes from its home market of North America, with none of the other 100 countries the company sells into representing a significant share. McDonald's is Lamb Weston's single largest customer at 14% of fiscal 2024 sales, with no other company representing more than 10%. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun off from Conagra.

Where Is Lamb Weston Hldgs Standing Right Now? With a volume of 959,303, the price of LW is up 0.35% at $60.35. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Lamb Weston Hldgs

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $70.0.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Lamb Weston Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $63. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $60. An analyst from TD Cowen downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $61. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lamb Weston Hldgs, targeting a price of $70. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Lamb Weston Hldgs, targeting a price of $96.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

