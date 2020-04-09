Lamar’s debt draw shows shift for cash in lev loans

By Aaron Weinman

April 9 - Outdoor advertising firm Lamar Media's decision to draw down US$535m from its revolving credit facility due to macroeconomic uncertainty illustrates the shift among corporate borrowers brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The withdrawal came just two months after Lamar locked in a spread on a new term loan B, which was agreed when US companies looking to slash borrowing costs rushed to the leveraged loan market to find yield-hungry investors willing to accept lower prices if only to have an opportunity to put money to work.

That momentum quickly vanished, as the coronavirus battered financial markets and brought new syndicated transactions to a dramatic halt.

Lamar’s US$600m seven-year loan was offered at 150bp over Libor, one of the tightest spreads seen on a broadly syndicated US leveraged loan since energy company Kinder Morgan and Weight Watchers priced debt at the same rate 13 years earlier.

JP Morgan and Wells Fargo led the loan.

“Lamar’s a great business because of valuable real estate and locked-in, contracted revenues, so lenders like their cashflow,” said one investor familiar with Lamar’s loan. “But (the drawdown), shows how widespread the virus is through the market. The company’s prospects get worse the longer no one is going out.”

Known for its billboards on highways and mass transit services, Lamar benefits from the high-margin nature of the advertising business. Its ability to convert printed billboards into digital advertisements is also an avenue of growth for the company, according to a January 23 report from Moody’s.

Despite company ratings of Ba2/BB, Lamar’s revolver and senior secured term loan are graded Baa3 by Moody’s - investment-grade - which helped the company obtain the rarely seen 150bp margin.

“That 150bp is a low return, but at the same time we still want that relationship with Lamar. And it’s a durable business even during a recession,” a second investor said.

TOP PERFORMER

The strength of Lamar is also reflected in the performance of the loan in the secondary market. The term loan was quoted at an average bid of 93-95 cents on the dollar on April 6. The LPC 100 comprising the 100 most liquid US loans, was at 87.8 cents on the same day.

The Lamar loan bottomed at a bid of 83-85 cents on March 19 alongside much of the institutional term loan market, but has slowly ticked up after being offered at par on January 30.

“The low point so far was the middle of March, but higher quality loans like Lamar are going to attract a bid,” said the second investor.

Despite the upside, however, investors are cautious that the longer the pandemic freezes the broader economy, the company faces a tough road to preserve its cash balance.

In addition to drawing on its revolver, Lamar has slashed capital expenditure for 2020 to US$58m from US$130m, suspended acquisition activity and implemented a hiring freeze.

With customers confined to their homes, market sources are wary of businesses curtailing advertising.

“In a prolonged downturn, things like movie posters and films going straight to streaming services hurts. The new James Bond film should have a subway ad, but that’s not going to be there,” the first investor said.

(This story will appear in the April 11 issue of IFR Magazine)

