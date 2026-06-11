Lamar vs. OUTFRONT: Which OOH Advertising REIT Is the Better Buy Now?

Out-of-home advertising is having a useful moment for investors to revisit. Brands are still fighting for attention in crowded digital channels, while billboards, transit displays and airport media keep showing up in the real world where people cannot scroll past them.



Lamar Advertising LAMR and OUTFRONT Media OUT both sit in this market, but they bring different strengths to the table. Lamar is the steadier operator, with a larger revenue base, strong billboard exposure and a long record of local advertiser demand.



OUTFRONT is more of a recovery story, helped by faster recent growth in transit, digital and large urban markets. The latest quarterly results show both companies moving in the right direction, though in different ways. For investors, the choice comes down to whether they prefer Lamar’s consistency and financial flexibility or OUTFRONT’s sharper rebound and improving transit platform.

The Case for LAMR

Lamar’s first appeal is its dependable top-line engine. First-quarter 2026 net revenues rose 4.5% to $528 million, with growth across billboards, airports, transit and logo signs. It came from a larger base and showed healthy demand from both local and national advertisers. Management also noted that local and regional billboard sales have now grown for 20 straight quarters, a useful sign of repeat demand.



The company also has a strong profitability profile. Adjusted EBITDA increased 7.7% to $226.3 million, and the margin expanded to 42.9%. OUTFRONT’s rebound was sharper in the quarter, but Lamar still operates with a much higher earnings margin, helped by its heavy billboard mix and disciplined expense control. That efficiency makes each dollar of revenues more valuable.



Lamar’s balance sheet gives it another edge. Management reported net debt-to-EBITDA of about 3X, total liquidity of more than $700 million and no senior notes maturity until 2028. OUTFRONT’s net leverage is higher at 4.3X, so Lamar has more room to invest, pursue deals and support shareholder returns through different market conditions.



Growth is not missing either. Programmatic revenues grew nearly 25% in the quarter, same-board digital revenues increased 5%, and digital represented almost 31% of billboard billings. Lamar also completed 19 acquisitions for about $80 million so far in 2026 and continues to target accretive billboard deals and easements under its best locations. That mix of organic growth, digital expansion and bolt-on acquisitions keeps the story simple and attractive to investors today.

The Case for OUT

OUTFRONT’s case begins with momentum. First-quarter 2026 revenues rose 10% to $429.6 million, while adjusted OIBDA climbed 56.4% to $100.4 million. AFFO more than doubled to $61 million. Those numbers show a business moving past a weaker period and getting better operating lift from its assets. Compared with Lamar’s steadier pace, OUTFRONT offers a more visible recovery story.



Transit is the clearest improvement. Revenues in that segment rose 22.3%, led by strength in the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”) contract, which management said grew more than 26%. Digital transit revenues also rose strongly. If the MTA business stays above its baseline revenue level, OUTFRONT can begin recouping prior screen investments, improving cash dynamics over time. This could make the platform more productive.



OUTFRONT also has a good digital growth story. Total digital revenues grew more than 11% and made up about one-third of total revenues. Programmatic and automated digital sales rose nearly 40%, showing better traction with buyers who want data, flexibility and measurable campaigns. Its big-city footprint could also benefit from events, tourism and tech advertiser demand, which gives OUTFRONT real upside if demand keeps building.



The downside is that OUTFRONT still carries more execution risk than Lamar. Transit improved sharply, but it still posted a small adjusted OIBDA loss in the quarter. Leverage was 4.3X, above Lamar’s level, and some of its first-quarter strength included billboard condemnation revenues. Its exit from a large Los Angeles billboard contract also creates some moving parts in year-over-year comparisons. Investors still need proof that progress can last longer. The turnaround is promising, but it is not yet as clean or as steady as Lamar’s model.

How Do Estimates Compare for LAMR & OUT?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar’s 2026 and 2027 sales implies year-over-year growth of 5.02% and 4.22%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 funds from operations (FFO) per share has been revised meaningfully higher to $8.81 and $9.40, respectively, over the past two months, suggesting year-over-year growth of 6.66% and 6.75%, respectively.



Estimates for Lamar Advertising:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OUTFRONT Media’s 2026 and 2027 sales indicates year-over-year growth of 8.09% and 1.49%, respectively. The consensus mark for 2026 and 2027 FFO per share has been revised upward over the past two months to $2.26 and $2.30, respectively. The figure suggests year-over-year increases of 13.57% and 1.99%, respectively.



Estimates for OUTFRONT Media:



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Performance & Valuation of LAMR & OUT

So far in the quarter, Lamar shares have rallied 19%, and OUTFRONT Media stock has gained 14.5%. In comparison, the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust – Other industry has risen 11.4%, whereas the S&P 500 composite has returned 12% in the same time frame.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LAMR is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing REITs, of 16.62X, which is above its one-year median of 15.40X.



OUT is presently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 13.34X, which is also above its one-year median of 12.08X. While OUT has a Value Score of B, LAMR has a Value Score of C.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion: LAMR Has the Edge

OUTFRONT deserves credit for a much better quarter. Its transit recovery, digital push and stronger urban demand give investors a real reason to keep watching the name. Still, Lamar looks like the better stock to consider. It has a larger and steadier revenue base, stronger margins, lower leverage and more room to keep acquiring assets while supporting its dividend policy.



Lamar’s growth may look less dramatic than OUTFRONT’s rebound, but it comes with fewer moving parts and a more proven model. For investors seeking exposure to OOH advertising REITs, Lamar offers the cleaner and more dependable choice in this matchup. Estimate revisions also point in the same direction.



LAMR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas OUT has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.