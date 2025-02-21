Lamar Q4 AFFO Meets Estimates, Revenues Miss, Stock Down 7.3%

Lamar Advertising Company LAMR reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $2.21, which met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure also compared favorably with the prior-year quarter's tally of $2.10.

See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

Results reflect year-over-year growth in the top line. However, higher direct advertising and general and administrative expenses during the quarter acted as a dampener. Shares of the company were 7.3% down on Feb. 20 at the close of the trading session.

Quarterly net revenues of $579.6 million increased 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. However, it missed the consensus mark of $581.3 million.

Per the company’s chief executive, Sean Reilly, “Our revenue growth accelerated in the fourth quarter, aided by strength in political, local and programmatic. This allowed us to deliver full-year AFFO of $7.99 per share, above the top end of our revised guidance range.”

For full-year 2024, AFFO per share came in at $7.99, up 7% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Net revenues grew 4.6% to $2.21 billion.

LAMR’s Fourth Quarter in Detail

Operating income of $36.7 million fell 80.9% from the year-ago period’s $191.7 million, while the adjusted EBITDA increased 3.9% to $278.5 million.

Acquisition-adjusted net revenues for the fourth quarter climbed 4.1% year over year to $579.6 million from the year-ago period’s $556.6 million. Also, acquisition-adjusted EBITDA rose 3.9% to $278.5 million from the year-ago period’s $268 million.

Direct advertising expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $186.2 million during the reported quarter. General and administrative expenses jumped 6.3% year over year to $89.7 million in the reported quarter.

The company’s free cash flow of $195.6 million increased 8.5% year over year in the quarter.

LAMR’s Balance Sheet Position

The cash flow provided by operating activities in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2024 was $279.3 million compared with $227.4 million recorded in the previous quarter.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, Lamar Advertising had a total liquidity of $506.7 million. This comprised $457.2 million available for borrowing under its revolving senior credit facility and $49.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. As of the same date, the outstanding balance under the company’s revolving credit facility totaled $284 million and $250 million under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program.

LAMR’s 2025 Outlook

For the full year, LAMR expects AFFO per share between $8.13 and $8.28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate presently stands at $8.39, above the projected range.

LAMR’s Zacks Rank

Lamar currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Lamar Advertising Company Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lamar Advertising Company price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lamar Advertising Company Quote

Performance of Other REITs

Ventas, Inc. VTR reported a fourth-quarter 2024 normalized FFO per share of 81 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure increased 6.6% from the prior-year quarter’s tally.

VTR’s results reflected an increase in same-store cash net operating income, led by higher Senior Housing Operating Portfolio same-store average occupancy.

Welltower Inc.’s WELL fourth-quarter 2024 normalized FFO per share of $1.13 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The reported figure improved 17.7% year over year.

Results reflected a rise in revenues on a year-over-year basis. The total portfolio same-store net operating income (SSNOI) increased year over year, driven by SSNOI growth in the senior housing operating portfolio. WELL issued its guidance for 2025.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ventas, Inc. (VTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Welltower Inc. (WELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.