Lamar (LAMR) to Raise 146.9M With Private Placement of Notes

Lamar Advertising Company LAMR offered and priced an additional $150-milion 4% senior notes offering. The notes will be offered by the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Lamar Media Corp, through an institutional private placement.

Specifically, the notes have been issued as additional notes to the existing ‎4% senior notes due 2030, which Lamar Media issued on Feb 6, 2020, with an aggregate principal amount of $400 million.

Subject to the customary closing norms, the offering is expected to close on or around Aug 19, 2020.‎

The company anticipates net proceeds (after the payment of fees and expenses) of $146.9 million from this offering. It expects to utilize the proceeds of this offering to address near-term debt maturities.

Notably, on Jul 30, 2020, the company stated its intention to redeem $267.5 million of $535 million in aggregate principal of outstanding 5% senior subordinated notes due 2023 on Aug 31. The remaining $267.5 million of aggregate principal amount will be redeemed by using the proceeds of the note offering along with cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Any remaining proceeds will be used to fund working capital purposes or for general corporate needs.

Notably, Lamar’s efforts to strengthen its liquidity in these testing times and tap the debt market amid a low interest-rate environment are a strategic fit. Moreover, as of the second-quarter end, the company had liquidity of $1.1 billion, which consisted of $737.2 million availability under its revolving senior credit facility, $171.8 million available under the Accounts Receivable Securitization Program, and $177.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

However, efforts to curb the coronavirus spread are affecting the broader economy, forcing many businesses to curtail their advertising expenses. With customers staying at homes, there is a dent in advertising values, which will likely hurt Lamar’s top-line growth in the near term.

Moreover, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 12.2% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 7.3%.

