Lamar (LAMR) Announces Pro Bono Partnership With Make-A-Wish

Lamar Advertising LAMR recently announced that it has selected Make-A-Wish, world's leading children's wish-granting organization, as its in-kind partner for 2023.



To support the organization's fundraising efforts, Lamar will donate more than $1 million in Digital Out of Home media. The move will also enable Make-A-Wish to continue raising awareness of the mission-critical resources required to grant wishes that can help children battling critical illnesses build the physical and emotional strength needed to manage and overcome their conditions.



Moreover, Lamar will support Make-A-Wish’s various campaigns in 2023 and enable building brand awareness and incorporating billboards into wish-granting as and when possible. Further, LAMR’s employees will participate in special volunteer activities in the communities where the company is present.



Per Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar Advertising, “We always welcome the opportunity to leverage the power, breadth and reach of our network for the greater good. We can't think of a better purpose than brightening the life of a sick child. Make-A-Wish is the perfect choice to be our first annual In-Kind Partner selection.”



Lamar enjoys an impressive national footprint of outdoor advertising assets. It holds a leading position as a provider of logo signs in the United States and offers its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States, with more than 4,500 displays as of fourth-quarter 2022 end.



Last month, this real estate investment trust (REIT), headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.91, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69. The figure grew 7.3% year over year.



Management expects 2023 AFFO per share in the range of $7.40-$7.55. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $7.47, which lies within the guided range.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 10.2% in the quarter-to-date period, outperforming its industry’s growth of 2.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI, Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE and Terreno Realty TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ current-year FFO per share is pegged at $2.10.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alexandria’s 2023 FFO per share is pegged at $8.94.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty’s ongoing year’s FFO per share is pegged at $2.17.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

