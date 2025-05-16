Lamar Announces Dividend Payout & Increase in Stock Repurchase Program

Lamar Advertising LAMR recently announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.55 per share. The dividend will be paid out on June 30, to its shareholders of record of Lamar’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock as of June 19, 2025.

Including this recent dividend, the company expects that its quarterly distributions to stockholders in 2025 will aggregate to at least $6.20 per common share.

Solid dividend payouts remain the biggest attractions for real estate investment trust (REIT) investors and Lamar has remained committed to that. In the last five years, the company has increased its dividend nine times. Its five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 24.17%, which is encouraging. Check out Lamar Advertising dividend history here.

LAMR’s Increase in Stock Repurchase Authorization

Lamar has completed $150 million in stock repurchases under its current stock repurchase program. It had $100 million remaining to be repurchased under the program.

Along with the dividend payout, the company announced that its board of directors has approved an increase of $150 million to the stock repurchase program, bringing the total amount available to be repurchased to $250 million.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 7.2% in contrast to the industry's breakeven of 0.0%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

