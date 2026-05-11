Lamar Advertising Stock Gains 20.3% in 3 Months: Will the Trend Last?

Lamar Advertising LAMR shares have risen 20.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 2.8%.

Lamar holds a significant market share in the U.S. outdoor advertising business. Its diversified tenant base, opportunistic acquisitions and efforts to upgrade its portfolio are key growth drivers.

Analysts seem optimistic about this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 FFO per share has moved marginally northward over the past week to $8.63. It also suggests an increase of 4.5% from year over year.



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Factors Behind LAMR Stock Price Rise: Will This Continue?

Lamar is among the largest owners and operators of outdoor advertising structures in the United States, with a broad nationwide presence. The company holds a leading position in logo signs and benefits from a well-diversified advertiser base across services, healthcare, restaurants, retail, automotive, insurance and gaming. A significant portion of Lamar’s revenue is generated from local and regional businesses, which further diversifies its tenant mix and helps reduce revenue volatility.

The company's increased focus on bolstering its digital capabilities augurs well for long-term growth. Particularly, the growing digital platform allows Lamar to tap into expanding programmatic advertising channels. The company has added a large number of digital screens through acquisitions and internal conversions over the past several years. In the first quarter of 2026, Lamar completed multiple acquisitions for a total cash purchase price of approximately $58.6 million. It offers customers one of the largest networks of digital billboards in the United States, with more than 5,600 displays as of the end of the first quarter of 2026.

Out of Home (OOH) advertising has been growing at a rapid pace and continues to increase its market share in comparison with other forms of media. Moreover, fragmentation across other advertising media and technological advancements in the OOH segment are aiding the shift to outdoor advertising. In the upcoming years, higher technology investments are expected to provide further support to OOH advertising. Therefore, the company’s expansion activities over the recent years bode well for long-term growth.

Lamar operates in an industry that is characterized by high barriers to entry due to permitting restrictions. Moreover, as there is a control on the permits, inventory, as well as an intrusion from other market players, both local and national, are restricted. Hence, this provides the company with a solid competitive edge.

Solid dividend payouts remain the biggest attraction for REIT investors, and Lamar has been committed to the same. In the last five years, the company has raised its dividend eight times. Its five-year annualized dividend growth rate is 12.97%, which is encouraging. Management expects to generate cash flows from operations during 2026 in excess of its cash needs for operations, capital expenditures and dividends. Such efforts raise investors’ optimism about the stock.

Key Risks for Lamar Advertising

The uncertain macroeconomic situation and competition from other outdoor advertisers and other forms of media are major concerns for Lamar. High debt burden acts as a deterrent for the company.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are American Tower AMT and Prologis Inc. PLD, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $10.95. This implies year-over-year growth of 3.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLD’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $6.17. This calls for year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.