Lamar Advertising Q4 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - Billboard firm Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported on Friday that net income for the fourth quarter surged to $149.3 million or $1.46 per share from $66.1 million or $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Funds from operations, or FFO, for the quarter were $213.7 million, compared to $195.2 million last year. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, were $215.0 million or $2.10 per share, compared to $194.5 million or $1.91 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues for the quarter increased 3.8 percent to $555.9 million from $535.5 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $547.66 million for the quarter.

Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter increased 2.5 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.02 to $5.07 per share and AFFO in a range of $7.67 to $7.82 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $5.19 per share for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.