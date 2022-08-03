Lamar Advertising Q2 FFO Rises; Now Sees FY22 AFFO At Top End Of Forecast Range

(RTTNews) - While reporting higher second-quarter results, Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) on Wednesday said it is tracking to the top end of previously provided range for fiscal 2022 Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO per share.

In May, the company said it expects fiscal 2022 AFFO in a range of $7.20 to $7.35 per share and earnings in a range of $4.88 to $4.96 per share.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.90 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the second quarter, Lamar's funds from operations, or FFO, was $197.6 million, an increase of 12.1 percent from prior year's $176.2 million.

AFFO increased 10.7 percent to $196.9 million from $177.8 million last year. AFFO per share increased 10.9 percent to $1.94 from $1.75 for the same period in 2021.

Net income grew to $134.2 million from $119.6 million for same period in 2021. Net income per share were $1.32, up from $1.18 last year. Analysts expected earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

Lamar reported net revenues of $517.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 16.4 percent increase from $445.1 million a year ago. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

