Lamar Advertising Q2 FFO, Revenue Climb; Cuts Annual Adj. FFO Guidance

August 08, 2025 — 07:02 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), an outdoor advertising company, on Friday reported a rise in Funds from Operations, or FFO, for the second quarter. In addition, the company has revised down its annual adjusted FFO outlook, whereas it has revised up full-year net profit guidance.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company recorded FFO of $225.3 million, higher than $209.3 million in the same period last year. Excluding items, FFO was $225.3 million, or $2.22 per share, compared with $213.5 million, or $2.08 per share, a year ago.

Net profit stood at $154.264 million, or $1.52 per share, as against $137.275 million, or $1.34 per share, in 2024. Income before income tax expense moved up to $157.404 million from last year's $140.466 million. Operating income was $197.681 million, higher than $184.227 in 2024.

Revenue increased to $579.311 million from the prior year's $565.251 million.

Looking ahead, Sean Reilly, CEO of Lamar said: "Our pacings indicate further year-over-year improvement in revenues is likely in the second half of 2025, though perhaps not to the degree that we'd anticipated entering the year. As a result, we've slightly revised our guidance for full-year diluted AFFO per share."

For the full year, Lamar now expects adjusted FFO of $8.10 to $8.20 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $8.13 to $8.28 per share.

For the full year, net income per share is now anticipated to be $6.09 to $6.11 per share against the earlier guidance of $6.01 to $6.07 per share.

