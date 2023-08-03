Lamar Advertising Q2 FFO Improves

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR), an owner and operator of outdoor advertising and logo sign displays, on Thursday reported a rise in Funds from Operation or FFO for the second-quarter. However, the company's earnings per share or EPS missed the Street view.

In addition, citing a slowdown in business activity, Lamar has revised down its full-year earnings outlook.

For the three-month period to June 30, the company posted FFO of $200.6 million, higher than $197.6 million, reported for the same period of 2022.

Adjusted FFO or AFFO moved down to $194.4 million or $1.90 per share from previous year's $196.9 million or $1.94 per share.

Net income was at $130.9 million or $1.28 per share, lesser than $134.2 million or $1.32 per share a year ago. The decrease of $3.3 million is primarily related to an increase in interest expense of $14.2 million over the same period a year ago.

On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to post income per share of $1.4, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating income moved up to $176.8 million from last year's $166.5 million.

Excluding items, EBITDA was at $253.9 million, compared with $243.4 million of previous year.

Net revenue improved to $541.1 million from last year's $517.9 million.

Looking ahead, for full year, the company now expects its income per share of $4.72 - $4.80 against its previous outlook of $5.14 - $5.21 per share. Analysts', on average, expect the firm to post income per share of $5.15, for the year.

Lamar now projects its annual AFFO per share to be in the range of $7.13 - $7.28, lesser than its previous expectation of $7.40 to $7.55.

