Markets
LAMR

Lamar Advertising Q1 Profit Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR) reported that its first-quarter net income declined to $40.5 million or $0.40 per share from $51.3 million or $0.51 per share last year, due to the $18.2 million loss on debt extinguishment related to the prepayment of Lamar Media's 5 3/8% Senior Notes due 2024 and Term Loan A under its senior credit facility.

Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 increased $5.8 million to $96.6 million as compared to $90.8 million for the same period in 2019.

Net revenues were $406.6 million up from $384.5 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.36 per share and revenues of $395.44 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Thursday pre-market trade, LAMR is trading at $59.90, up $6.31 or 11.77 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LAMR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular