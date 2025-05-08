Markets
Lamar Advertising Q1 FFO Rises

May 08, 2025 — 06:53 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) reported first quarter funds from operations, or FFO, of $156.1 million versus $148.5 million for the same period in 2024, an increase of 5.1%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, was $164.3 million compared to $158.2 million, an increase of 3.8%. AFFO per share increased 3.9% to $1.60 from $1.54. Net income was $139.2 million compared to $78.5 million, a year ago. Net income per share was $1.35 compared to $0.76.

First quarter net revenues were $505.4 million compared to $498.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, a 1.5% increase.

Lamar chief executive Sean Reilly said: "Based on pacings, we remain on track to reach our previously provided guidance for full-year AFFO per share."

