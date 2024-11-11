Lamar Advertising price target raised to $160 from $142 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to $160 from $142 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said despite slightly weaker than expected revenues, EPS & AFFO were in line and favorable. Strong local and programmatic demand offset national softness, while increased political spend provided a boost to 3Q.

