Lamar Advertising price target lowered to $124 from $132 at Wells Fargo

November 11, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Lamar Advertising (LAMR) to $124 from $132 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes Q3 results saw weaker core revenue growth on continued headwind from National ads, and Wells now sees risk to 2025 growth.

