Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $109.78, changing hands as low as $109.61 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $78.06 per share, with $124.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.