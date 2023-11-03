Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $94.92, changing hands as high as $95.75 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $77.205 per share, with $111.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.61.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.