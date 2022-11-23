Lamar Advertising (LAMR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $99.19, changing hands as high as $99.51 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $81.10 per share, with $124.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $99.38.

