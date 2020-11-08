Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) Just Beat EPS By 24%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.4% to hit US$386m. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) also reported a statutory profit of US$0.62, which was an impressive 24% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:LAMR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the latest results, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)'s four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.64b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to grow 16% to US$2.72. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.63b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.59 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 8.3% to US$78.00, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) at US$87.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$67.00. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)'s revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.3% increase next year well below the historical 4.8%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.0% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)'s revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

