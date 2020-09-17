Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 18, 2020

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -47.92% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $68.65, the dividend yield is 2.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAMR was $68.65, representing a -29.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.82 and a 122.24% increase over the 52 week low of $30.89.

LAMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). LAMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.72. Zacks Investment Research reports LAMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.79%, compared to an industry average of -4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAMR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAMR as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETFnd (JKL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKL with an increase of 24.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAMR at 0.83%.

