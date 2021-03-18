Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAMR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAMR was $99.35, representing a -1.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.38 and a 221.63% increase over the 52 week low of $30.89.

LAMR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). LAMR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.41. Zacks Investment Research reports LAMR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 25.1%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAMR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAMR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAMR as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SRVR with an decrease of -1.33% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAMR at 5.32%.

